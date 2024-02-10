SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland women’s basketball team earned a 57-53 road win against the Pinecrest Patriots Friday night.

After the first quarter, Pinecrest (6-14, 4-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 13-9, and at halftime, both teams were tied at 19-19; Madysan Hammonds hit a trio of 3-pointers from the left wing in three consecutive possessions to help put Scotland (18-2, 9-1 SAC) ahead 36-33 at the end of the third. With 2:13 remaining, the Lady Scots led 53-46, and a late comeback attempt by the Patriots was ceased with Scotland pulling out the close victory.

Scotland’s Morgan Thompson led all scorers with 17 points, with 15 coming in the second half; Hammonds scored 12 on four 3s; Alicia McClain had 11 and Nyasia McQueen netted nine.

Aniya McGregor and Ava Depenbrock scored 14 points each for Pinecrest and Zanodiya McNair had 10.

Scotland hosts Lee County for senior night on Tuesday.

Scotland men drop contest at Pinecrest

The Scotland Fighting Scots men’s basketball team fell 72-60 to the Pinecrest Patriots in Moore County Friday.

Scotland (8-14, 3-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference) trailed 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, 37-24 at halftime and 54-40 after three quarters.

Zymire Spencer scored 15 points for Pinecrest (11-8, 5-5 SAC); Azir Gillespie scored 14; Elijah Melton dropped 13 and London Ravenell had 12.

Dylan Lampley paced Scotland with 27 points; Jaiquez Caldwell scored 15 and Johnathon Graham had nine.