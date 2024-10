MONROE — The Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints basketball team lost its first game 58-55 against the Tabernacle Christian Ram in Friday’s nonconference road game.

Layla Nicolosi scored 25 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter, to lead the Lady Saints (7-1); Zoey Neff netted 16 points and Lily Cartrette had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Ram is now 3-7 after the victory.

Scotland Christian rematches Tabernacle Christian in Laurinburg on Tuesday.