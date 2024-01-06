GRAYSON, Ky. — With 1.1 seconds to go and leading by one, all the St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team needed was a final stop on the ensuing Kentucky Christian Knights possession to get its first win since Nov. 16.

Lemar Northington didn’t let that happen, though, as his layup at the horn downed St. Andrews 63-62 inside the Lusby Center Saturday afternoon .

St. Andrews (3-11, 1-11 Appalachian Athletic Conference) held a 9-3 lead — its largest of the game — 3:19 into the first half, but Kentucky Christian (5-9, 3-7 AAC) made it 11-10, and from there, both teams remained neck and neck for the most part, the result of a 32-32 halftime score.

With 8:48 remaining, Kentucky Christian held a 54-43 advantage before a 10-0 run by St. Andrews made it a one-point game with 4:52 left; neither team held a lead of more than three the rest of the way.

Kentucky Christian’s Eric Sanders dropped 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range) to lead all scorers and had four rebounds; Rheyce DeBoard had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and Northington had 10 points, four steals and three rebounds.

Quwan Barnes was St. Andrews’ top scorer with 16 points and had seven rebounds; Jalen Mcafee-Marion had 14 points and five rebounds; Allan Taylor had nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Sincere Clark had eight points and eight rebounds.

St. Andrews returns home for a women’s and men’s doubleheader against Montreat on Wednesday.

Lady Knights basketball’s losing streak increases to 9 games

The St. Andrews Lady Knights basketball team shot 20-for-62 (32.3%) and 7-for-14 (50%) from the free-throw line in an 89-52 loss to the Columbia College Koalas inside Godbold Gymnasium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday.

The loss is St. Andrews’ (3-9, 2-9 Appalachian Athletic Conference) ninth in a row, a stretch that spans back to Nov. 11. The Lady Knights haven’t won since their head coach to start the season, Vinnie Granato, relieved himself of his position on Nov. 16; the program has used multiple interim head coaches since.

St. Andrews fell into an early 27-11 hole after the first quarter was outscored 17-13 in the second quarter; the Lady Knights scored just 14 points in each of the final two periods.

Carnasia Wells shot 7-for-12 (4-for-7 from 3-point territory) overall to drop 21 points, along with four rebounds and three assists, for Columbia (9-7, 6-5 AAC). Anaya Muhammad had 13 points; Kamya Hatten had 11 points, five rebounds and assists each and three steals; Lauren Wearbon had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; Tysonia Lowe had nine points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals and Payton Brookover had 10 rebounds.

St. Andrews’ Ashley Starks had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals; A.J. Price had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals; Emily Cruz had 11 points and six rebounds and Madison Larrimore had eight rebounds.

St. Andrews committed 30 turnovers in the game; Price and Cruz each had eight.