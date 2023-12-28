BLADENBORO — The Scotland men’s basketball team fell to the St. Pauls Bulldogs 66-36 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament.

The Fighting Scots fall to 3-7 on the season, and the Bulldogs improve to 7-3.

Dylan Lampley led the way in scoring for Scotland, finishing with 12 points; Jerrison Dixon followed with nine points; Shylan Harrell finished with eight points; Jonathan Graham had five points; and Brady Fowler had one point.

For the Bulldogs, they were led by Donel Thomas with 17 points; Tyson Thompson followed with 14 points; Jordan Cook finished with 13 points; Jamir McMillan and Theo Setzer had six points each; Antonio Arnold and Chris Bryant had four each; and Jasiah Bryant and Jakhi Purcell had two points apiece each to round out the scoring.

Scotland will face the loser of Whiteville/North Brunswick on Friday at 2 p.m. in the consolation round.