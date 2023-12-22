CHARLOTTE — The Scotland women’s basketball team defeated 1 of 1 Prep Academy 60-53 in the Charlotte Holiday Classic at United Faith Christian Academy Friday.

Scotland played the non-national 1 of 1 Prep team; the school also has a national team that travels across the country.

Scotland was supposed to play Valor Christian out of Alpharetta, Georgia, at 1 p.m. in the event before it got changed to Quality Education Academy from Winston-Salem on Dec. 18. A third opponent switch happened on Thursday as Scotland head coach Roshien McClain notified The Laurinburg Exchange that his team would be playing 1 of 1 Prep instead at 3:15 p.m.

Scotland (9-1) trailed 23-22 at halftime but outscored 1 of 1 Prep 38-23 in the second half. Morgan Thompson scored 32 points, and Alicia McClain scored 14 to help the Lady Scots get the win.

Finley Sherrill had 20 points to lead 1 of 1 Prep, whose record was unavailable on MaxPreps; Charleigh Battle had 10 points and three 3s; and Mia Piscano had six points.

Charlotte Hornets point guard Lamelo Ball founded 1 of 1 Prep in 2021. The school’s only sport it offers is basketball.

Scotland returns to the court on Jan. 5, 2024, with a Sandhills Athletic Conference home game against Union Pines.