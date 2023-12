LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints beat the Marlboro Academy Dragons 55-14 Tuesday night.

Scotland Christian Academy (6-0) was led in scoring by Zoey Neff, who had 20 points; Layla Nicolosi had 15 points; Lily Cartrette had 12 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists; and Bella Cummings had eight points.

Marlboro Academy falls to 1-2 with the loss.

The Lady Saints are off for the holidays for 3 1/2 weeks before playing Sheets Memorial Christian in Lexington on Jan. 5, 2024.