PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team lost 111-47 to the Pikeville Bears, who knocked a school-record 24 three-pointers, in Appalachian Wireless Arena on Wednesday.

St. Andrews (3-5, 2-5 Appalachian Athletic Conference) trailed 36-5 at the end of the first quarter and were outscored by five or more points in the succeeding periods. The Lady Knights shot just 19 of 54 (35.2%) from the field in the contest.

A.J. Price had 22 points and four rebounds for St. Andrews; Ashley Starks had 16 points and four rebounds; Madison Larrimore had 12 rebounds; and Hailey Crozier had six assists.

Pikeville (7-2, 5-2 AAC) had three scorers make at least three 3s with 15 points — Bailey Frazier, Allie Stone, and Bailey Birchfield. Frazier had seven assists and three steals; Stone and Birchfield had two steals each, with Stone also picking up four assists; Brooklyn Frazier had 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting (4-for-6 from 3-point range); India Blyth had 14 points, shooting 4-for-6 (3-for-5 from 3-point range) from the floor; Julia Parker hit four treys on five attempts to score 12 points; Rachel Bush had nine points, six rebounds, and two steals; and Morgan Stamper had eight points, 21 rebounds, and three assists.

St. Andrews hosts Johnson in a doubleheader on Saturday.

St. Andrews men’s basketball loses fourth straight

The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team fell 87-63 to the Pikeville Bears on the road Wednesday.

St. Andrews (3-7, 1-7 Appalachian Athletic Conference) was down 44-26 at the halftime break and never held a lead.

Xzavier McFadden had 29 points, with 18 of them coming in the first half, five assists, and two steals to lead the Knights; Allan Taylor and Karldon Kelley-Williams each had 11 points, with Taylor also getting 11 rebounds and four blocks; and Quwan Barnes had nine points and four rebounds.

Isaac Stanback had a double-double with 24 points, on 12-for-15 shooting, and 10 rebounds for Pikeville (7-3, 6-2 AAC); Connor Lane came off the bench and shot 8 of 11 (5-for-7 from 3-point territory) to score 22 points along with having four rebounds; Bradley Bunch had 12 points and nine rebounds; Jeremy Dillon had eight points, four rebounds, and three assists and steals; and Keian Worrix had six points, four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.