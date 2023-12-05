LUMBERTON — The Scotland women’s basketball team took down the Lumberton Pirates 48-26 in a nonconference road game Monday.

Scotland (3-0) was led in scoring by Alicia McClain, who had 13 points; Morgan Thompson had 10; and Madison Dixon and Madysan Hammonds had nine each.

No player for Lumberton (0-3) hit double-scoring figures; Andrea Brown had a team-high eight points; Charley Whitley had six; and Gabryell Locklear had five.

Scotland hosts Douglas Byrd on Tuesday.

Scotland men’s basketball defeats Lumberton

The Scotland men’s basketball team won its nonconference game 44-38 over the Lumberton Pirates on Monday.

Jaiquez Caldwell had 17 points for Scotland (2-1); Dylan Lampley had 11; and Jonathan Graham had five.

Lumberton (0-3) had 12 points from Jaiden Sheppard, 11 from Damian Robinson, and five from Aiden Locklear.