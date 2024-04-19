ATHENS, Tenn. — The St. Andrews Knights baseball team fell 11-1 in seven innings in Game One of its three-game set against the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Friday inside Athens Insurance Stadium.

Tennessee Wesleyan (28-15, 18-7 AAC) scored three runs in the first, one in the second and third, five in the fourth and one in the seventh; St. Andrews (24-18, 10-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference) scored its only run in the seventh.

Tennessee Wesleyan’s Cody McGill hit two solo home runs and added a single and another RBI; Jack Stevens hit a single, a double and a home run; Daniel Stewart had a single with two RBIs; Evan Magill had a double with an RBI and Marco Martinez and Dante Leach each had a double. Sam Rochard (5-2) pitched a full game, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk to earn the win.

St. Andrews’ Brycen Seymore had a hit with an RBI; Samuel Rosario went 3-for-3 and Garrett Wolff had a double. Bryton Williams (0-1) pitched three innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits with a strikeout and two walks to take the loss.

Games Two and Three of St. Andrews’ series with Tennessee Wesleyan will be on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.