DENMARK, S.C. — A tight 10-9 Game 1 loss for the St. Andrews Knights baseball team was followed with a 5-2 win in Game 2 as the Knights split their nonconference twin bill at Voorhees on Tuesday.

The decisions moved St. Andrews to 21-15 on the season and Voorhees to 10-23.

Game 1

Voorhees used four runs in the first inning to take an early lead before St. Andrews put up two in the second, followed by one from the Tigers; the Knights cut their deficit to 5-4 with another pair in the third before tying the game in the fifth with a run. St. Andrews came away with its first lead in the sixth with four runs, but Voorhees responded with five in the bottom of the frame and held on for the upset.

Jordyn Hill had three hits with a double and three RBIs for Voorhees; Isaiah Palmer had two hits and two RBIs; Brady Hollingsworth had two hits with one RBI and Donovan Davis, Darius Keyton and Pedro Rios each had one hit with one RBI.

Xander Casarez (3-7) earned the win, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with a strikeout and three walks across 3 2/3 innings; David Johnson was credited with his second save of the season.

St. Andrews’ Brycen Seymore had two doubles and two RBIs; Kade Poteet-Herrera had a double and two RBIs; Cesar Morillo, Jude Drzemiecki, Samuel Rosario and Garrett Hamby had one hit and one RBI apiece, with Rosario hitting for a double and Tate Abbott had an RBI.

Nate Moretz (2-3) was the losing pitcher.

Game 2

St. Andrews used a four-run sixth to finish with the win after leading 1-0 after the third but trailed 2-1 following a run in the fourth and the fifth by the Tigers.

Caden Santucci went 3-for-5 for St. Andrews; Bryson Bebber had one hit with two RBIs; Morillo and Drzemiecki had one hit and one RBI each and Hamby had an RBI.

Ryan Cleary (3-1) threw two scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and a strikeout to get the win.

Shay Barbosa had one hit with one RBI for Voorhees and Jathan Smith had an RBI.

Johnson (1-7) was the losing pitcher, allowing four earned runs and three hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings.