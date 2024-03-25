MARION — The St. Andrews Knights softball team lost both legs of a Sunday doubleheader against the Milligan Buffaloes at Anglin Field.

St. Andrews (6-28, 1-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference) fell 16-0 in five innings in game one and 10-2 in six innings in game two.

With the wins, Milligan moved to 9-12 and 7-7 in AAC play.

Alexis Brown went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and Morgan Lawson and Layney Loyd each had three hits with two RBIs for Milligan. Bree Presnell tossed all five frames for the Buffs, allowing the one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

St. Andrews finished with one hit by Haley Zimmerman to Milligan’s 18 in game one. Charlee Mullins (1-6) pitched 1 1/3 innings and took the loss for the Lady Knights.

Milligan scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings of game two, adding another in the fifth and three more in the sixth; St. Andrews’ first run was in the first, and one more was scored in the third.

Milligan’s Katelin Secrist had two hits with two RBIs and Brown also had two hits; Secrist earned the win in a complete pitching performance, giving up two earned runs on three hits.

Valentina Jara had one hit with two RBIs for St. Andrews; Meghan Fritz (0-8) was the losing pitcher.

On Saturday, St. Andrews and the Montreat Cavaliers faced off in a doubleheader at Big League Camp in Marion, with Montreat (19-5, 4-4 AAC) winning game one 13-1 in five innings and taking game two 7-2.

After the first inning of game one, Montreat led 3-1 before a 10-run third put the Cavs in front for good.

Makenzie Ritchie had three hits with three RBIs and Haley Fethke had two hits and three RBIs for Montreat; Victoria Alcantar (8-2) allowed one earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts across four innings to earn the win.

Zimmerman and Ava McPhillips had one of St. Andrews’ two hits; Fritz (0-7) was the losing pitcher.

In game two, St. Andrews and Montreat were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first, but three runs in the second and one in the third helped the Cavs take a 5-1 lead; St. Andrews scored another run in the fourth, but Montreat doubled that with two in the bottom of the frame to take the 10-2 eventual final.

Jasmine Rachal and Amayia Hernandez each had two hits for Montreat, with Rachal also recording two RBIs; Deanna Waddell (9-2) pitched a complete game to take the win.

St. Andrews’ Kassidy Smith had two hits with one RBI; Mullins (1-5) threw all six innings, suffering the loss.

St. Andrews hosts Bryan on Thursday in a twin bill. First pitch for game one is slated for noon.

Baseball downed in doubleheader against Milligan

The St. Andrews Knights baseball team was swept in its doubleheader against the Milligan Buffaloes on Sunday at Clark Field in Laurinburg.

St. Andrews (15-11, 4-8 Appalachian Athletic Conference) was eked past 6-5 in game one and lost 7-2 in seven innings in game two.

St. Andrews plays a third game against Milligan (20-9, 10-4 AAC) on Monday at 1 p.m.

In game one, Milligan took a 2-0 advantage in the first inning and went up 3-0 in the fifth; St. Andrews tied it at 3-3 in the fifth and scored two runs in the eighth before the Buffs’ three-run ninth pushed them in front for the eventual win.

Angel Lobo had three hits and two RBIs for Milligan; Jack Sutton had two hits and two RBIs and Vasili Kaloudis had two hits with one RBI. Vicente Mendoza (1-0) earned the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and walks each across three innings pitched; Austin Maxey was credited with the save.

Samuel Rosario had two hits and two RBIs, Cesar Morillo had two hits and Isaiah Martin hit a solo home run for St. Andrews; Tyler Barfield (0-1) took the loss after giving up one earned run on two hits with a strikeout in one inning thrown.

Six runs in the third by Milligan were the stumbling block St. Andrews experienced in game two, as the Buffs and Knights were tied at 1-1 entering the inning; St. Andrews scored one more in the fifth but fizzled out the rest of the way.

Milligan’s Caleb Berry had two hits with one RBI and Cade Kalehuawehe had a home run and four RBIs; Anfernee Fernandez (1-0) pitched 4 2/3 innings and was rewarded the win.

Jude Drzemiecki had one hit and two RBIs for St. Andrews; Nate Moretz (0-1) allowed five earned runs on two hits with three walks over 2 1/3 innings pitched, taking the loss.