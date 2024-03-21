ELIZABETH CITY — The St. Andrews Knights and the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs were each victorious in one game of their nonconference doubleheader on the Holmes Field diamond at Knobbs Creek Park Thursday.

St. Andrews (15-9) earned a 15-8 win in Game One, which was seven innings, while Mid-Atlantic Christian (13-15) escaped with a 14-13 win in 10 innings in Game Two.

Forecasted rain has altered St. Andrews’ three-game home series with Milligan, which will now be Sunday and Monday instead of Friday and Saturday. First pitch for Sunday’s game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Game One

St. Andrews and Mid-Atlantic Christian scored a run each in the first inning before a four-run fourth by the Knights made it 5-1; the Mustangs closened the gap with two runs in the bottom of the fourth before two more crooked frames of six runs in the fifth and four in the sixth by the Knights helped them go up 15-3. After Mid-Atlantic Christian had one run in the sixth, they put up four in the seventh to try and mount a rally but fell short.

Player stats for St. Andrews were unavailable.

Mid-Atlantic Christian’s RJ Cabrera scored three runs on three hits with two home runs and six RBIs; Titus Bleckley scored two runs on two hits; Jalyn Lee scored one run on two hits; Landen Miller scored one run on one hit and Dakota Inman scored one run. Andrew Copeland pitched 3 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Game Two

There were runs galore in Game Two, which saw Mid-Atlantic Christian lead 1-0 at the end of the first. St. Andrews scored twice in the second to steal the Mustangs’ lead. And after the Knights added another in the top of the third, the Mustangs answered with three to take a 4-3 advantage going into the fourth, where Mid-Atlantic Christian made it 7-3; a five-run fifth and seventh by the Knights gave them a 13-7 lead, but the Mustangs evened it at 13-13 in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extras. After both teams blanked in the eighth and ninth, Mid-Atlantic Christian won with a walk-off walk in the 10th after Adam Schell was walked with full bases, scoring Trey Sauls.

Lee had three runs and three hits with one RBI and was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs; Schell had three runs and two hits with five RBIs; Cabrera had two runs and one hit with one RBI; Sauls had two runs and one hit; Inman scored two runs; Kendall Wilson scored one run; Travis Snell had three hits with three RBIs; Miller had two hits with two RBIs and Darris Boswell had one hit with two RBIs.

Player stats for St. Andrews were unavailable.