RALEIGH — The St. Andrews Knights softball team split a doubleheader against NCAA Division II Shaw University on Tuesday at Walnut Creek Softball Complex.

St. Andrews (6-20) earned a 7-6 eight-inning win in game one, while Shaw (1-7) won game two 7-1 for its first win.

Stats for both games were unavailable as of Wednesday afternoon.

St. Andrews returns to Appalachian Athletic Conference play on Saturday with two home games against Reinhardt. First pitch for game one is scheduled for noon.

Baseball wins on the road at Carolina University

After winning two nonconference games against Carolina University in Laurinburg on Monday, the St. Andrews Knights baseball team went to Mocksville to play a third game against the Bruins on Tuesday and piled up the runs in a 17-4 win to sweep the three-game series.

Carolina (7-8) led 1-0 after the first inning, but St. Andrews (13-7) scored six in the third to go in front; after the Bruins put up one run in the third and fifth, St. Andrews fired across six more runs in the sixth and five additional in the seventh. Carolina scored its fourth run in the sixth and blanked in the seventh.

St. Andrews’ Jude Drzemiecki hit three home runs at five at-bats with six RBIs; Kade Poteet-Herrera had three runs, three hits, with one being a home run, and three RBIs; Garrett Hamby had three runs and two hits; Caden Santucci had two runs and two hits with two RBIs; Isaiah Martin had two runs and one hit, a home run, with two RBIs; Cesar Morillo had two runs and one hit; Bryson Bebber had one run and two hits with two RBIs; Will Benjamin scored one run on one hit and Samuel Rosario had two hits and two RBIs. Jacob Thoresen (1-0) pitched three innings and took the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Carolina’s Alexiel Delgado had two runs and one hit; Alejandro Rodriguez had one run and two hits with two RBIs; Jase Brooks scored one run and Paxton Tucker had one hit and one RBI. Andrew LaPrade (0-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings and suffered the loss after giving up six earned runs and six hits with a walk.

The Knights head to Bluefield for an Appalachian Athletic Conference three-game series beginning on Thursday. First pitch for game one is at 1 p.m.