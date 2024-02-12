LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights baseball team won all three games of a weekend series against the West Virginia Tech Golden Bear at Clark Field.

A doubleheader was contested on Saturday, with St. Andrews (5-2) earning 13-3 and 7-5 decisions. Two more games were scheduled for Sunday, but due to the threat of rain later in the day, only one was played, which the Knights took 7-2.

Stats for all three games were not posted as of Monday morning.

West Virginia Tech dropped to 3-5 with the losses.

In other weekend action on the diamond, the St. Andrews softball team lost two games in five innings 8-0 and 15-5 Saturday against Belmont Abbey in Laurinburg; stats for those contests were also unavailable.