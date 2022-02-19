LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots of Scotland High were handed a No. 25 seed for the state Class 3A basketball playoffs, which will tip off on Tuesday.

Scotland, 14-9 overall and 7-5 out of the 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference, will travel to Kill Devil Hills to face First Flight, 16-6 overall and 10-4 in the 2A/3A Conference 15.

The Lady Nighthawks finished behind Hertford County and Northeastern in the conference and are led by Emma Richards with 15.1 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 steals per game; and Elizabeth Clagett with 9.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.