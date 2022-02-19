For the third time this season, Scotland Christian Academy and Antioch Christian Academy tangled on Saturday — this time in the conference championship.

Antioch’s Lady Gators had swept the regular-season games, 47-34 and 65-57 in late January, and they would take the title game with a 47-36 victory.

Junior Morgan McMillan led the Lady Saints with 14 points and seven rebounds, while junior Sydney Bell added eight points and six rebounds.

Scotland Christian fell to 10-4.

The all-conference team included SCA’s McMillan, Bell and senior Alexus Blackwell.