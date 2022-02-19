LAURINBURG — The Lady Saints of Scotland Christian Academy opened the conference tournament with a blowout win over Temple Christian of Rockingham on Friday, 62-36.

Scotland all but put the game away with a 22-9 run through the first quarter, then extended the lead to 35-19 by halftime.

The Lady Saints kept their collective foot on the gas with a 17-6 run through the third quarter to take a 52-25 advantage into the fourth frame.

The Lady Tigers won the fourth quarter, 11-10, but couldn’t cut into the deficit much, falling by 26.

Junior Morgan McMillan led SCA with 25 points behind a pair of three-pointers, along with 12 rebounds and six steals.

Sophomore Layla Nicolosi contributed 15 points with four steals, junior Sydney Bell scored 12 points, sophomore Raelyn Ludlum grabbed seven rebounds and freshman Zoey Neff had five steals.

The win improved Scotland Christian to 10-3 and propelled the Lady Saints into the tournament championship Saturday against Antioch Christian of Lumberton.

SCA boys tumble

The Saints fell to Temple Christian of Rockingham in the tournament semifinals.

Scotland Christian fell to 9-4.

