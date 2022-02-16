CAMERON — The Fighting Scots used a big offensive outburst in the third quarter to take a lead in the opening round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament against Union Pines. But in an otherwise defense-filled contest, the outcome of the game came down to last-second, indefensible shots … free throws.

The inability to sink those free throws spelled doom for visiting Scotland High, as the Vikings eked out a 29-28 win to advance and likely end the Scots’ season.

Union Pines opened the game with a 12-5 run through the first quarter, but Scotland managed to take the second stanza by a 7-6 margin and cut the deficit to 18-12 at halftime.

Momentum swung completely in the Scot’s favor in the third quarter, as the visitors outscored the Vikings 14-7 to take a 26-25 advantage — but then could only score two points in the fourth quarter and missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with just 4 seconds left.

Lamonte Cousar scored 20 points for the Fighting Scots.

Scotland finished its season at 5-16 overall.

Other tourney results

— Richmond (bye)

— Pinecrest defeated Lee County, 83-31

— Hoke County vs. Southern Lee (unreported)

