Will play in East-West All-Star Football game in July

LAURINBURG — Accolades were announced recently for two Scotland High football players.

Senior running back RJ Nicholson and senior linebacker Ladarrius McNeil were each named to the East team for the East-West All-Star Football Game in July.

:Both those guys are very deserving and have had great careers at Scotland,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “They have won a ton of football games. It’s always an honor to be considered one of the best players in the state at your position!”

Nicholson, during his senior season, gained 1.482 yards and scored 19 touchdowns on 207 carries for a 123.5 yards/game average. He also caught three passes for 19 yards.

McNeil anchored the defense and recorded 114 tackles — 56 were solo, 14 went for a loss. He also had four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception his senior season.

Nicholson and McNeil led the Fighting Scots to an 8-5 record, including a 3-1 mark in the state Class 3A playoffs.

The 2022 East-West game will be played July 13 at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium, which is on the campus of Grimsley High School in Greensboro. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

About the game

The first East-West All-Star Football Game was played in 1949. Coach Bob Jamieson, the director of the NCCA, received the keys to the stadium from the contractor at 4 pm the day of the game. Coach Jamieson then went onto the field at his school and coached the West team against the East’s Leon Brogden, Wilmington’s legendary coach.

The football game has featured hundreds of future NCAA Division I stars and many of the boys who have suited up have gone on to successful careers in the NFL. More than 3,400 North Carolina boys have had the chance to wear the royal of the East or the scarlet of the West in this annual rivalry.

The 2020 Games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in 2021.

