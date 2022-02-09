SANFORD — The Fighting Scots broke a seven-game losing streak Tuesday, and they did it on the road with a 57-34 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Lee County.

Lamonte Cousar was one of two Scots to turn in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Quick also contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

Patrick Reeves was the co-leader in point for Scotland with 14.

The Fighting Scots improved to 5-14 overall and 3-7 in the conference. Scotland will travel Friday to face Richmond County at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Scots thump

Lee County, 64-36

Scotland High’s girls raced out to a 21-9 advantage after the first quarter of play and used an 18-8 run through the fourth frame to seal up a 64-36 conference victory on Tuesday.

Things got back and forth in the second stanza, but the Lady Scots extended the lead by halftime to 35-22.

Scotland won the third quarter by an 11-6 margin and pushed the lead to 46-28.

Sophomore Madysan Hammonds led Scotland with 25 points, which included seven 3-pointers.

The Lady Scots improved to 13-6 overall and 7-4 in the SAC. They will go on the road Friday to face Richmond County at 6 p.m. in the regular-season finale.

