Pinecrest sweeps Scots

SOUTHERN PINES — After giving Pinecrest all it could handle just a few days earlier, a 53-47 loss, the Fighting Scots took one on the chin Friday when the Patriots hammered the visiting Scots in Sandhills Athletic Conference action, 81-61.

Junior Lamonte Cousar led Scotland with 31 points.

The loss dropped the Fighting Scots to 4-14 overall and 2-8 in the conference. They were scheduled to travel to Sanford for a conference tilt against the Yellow Jackets of Lee County on Tuesday. The Scots defeated the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 14 in Laurinburg, 57-41.

Scotland will complete its season with the regular-season finale Friday at conference-leading Richmond.

Lady Scots fall

The Pinecrest defense held the visiting Scotland girl to just 20 points and ran away with a 31-point SAC victory on Friday.

The 51-20 setback came just a few days after the Lady Scots battled the Lady Patriots for second place in the conference, but lost 50-44.

Scotland was scheduled for a road game at Lee County on Tuesday — a team they knocked off 49-42 in overtime on Jan. 14. The Lady Scots will finish up the regular season on Friday on the road at Richmond, the hope for an at-large bid into the state’s Class 3-A playoffs.