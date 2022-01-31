Lady Saints fall to Antioch, 65-57

LAURINBURG — Homecoming at Scotland Christian Academy started joyful on Friday, but ended with heartbreak as the Lady Saints fell to visiting Antioch Christian Academy in a tough basketball game, 65-57.

Scotland Christian opened a 9-6 lead after the first quarter of play, but the Lady Gators battled back to knot the game by halftime, 22-22.

The momentum stayed with the visitors as the second half got underway, and Antioch earned a 23-19 edge in the third quarter to take a 45-41 advantage.

Down the stretch, the Lady Saints couldn’t get over the hump as Antioch used a 20-16 fourth quarter to seal the eight-point win.

Junior Morgan McMillian turned in a double-double for Scotland Christian with 22 points and 12 rebounds. She also added seven steals.

Junior Sydney Bell contributed 11 points and five assists, while freshman Zoey Neff scored 11 points and sophomore Layla Nicolosi scored 10 for the Lady Saints.

Scotland Christian fell to 7-3 overall and are 1-2 in the conference. They will travel to face Temple Christian in Rockingham on Tuesday.

Saints game canceled

Scotland Christian’s boys’ game for Homecoming against Antioch on Friday was canceled.

The Saints, 8-2 and 4-1, will also travel Tuesday to take on Temple Christian.