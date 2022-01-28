FOOTBALL

— The U.S. House Oversight Committee will hold a roundtable discussion next week with former Washington Football Team employees about workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.

The discussion is set for Feb. 3, a day after Washington reveals its new name. The committee announced the roundtable Thursday.

Five former employees are scheduled to be a part of the roundtable.

The NFL oversaw an independent investigation into Washington’s workplace misconduct and fined the team $10 million last year after it was completed. A written report was never released.

— Matt Eberflus is the new coach of the Chicago Bears, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade.

The Bears announced Eberflus’ hiring on Thursday night. He spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Eberflus called his new job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I am truly humbled and honored to be named your head coach and together we will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago,” he said in a statement.

TENNIS

— Rafael Nadal is now within one victory of a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The 35-year-old Spaniard advanced to the Australian Open final for a sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win Friday over Matteo Berrettini.

He arrived in Australia not knowing how long he’d last after months off the tour recovering from injuries and then a bout of COVID-19.

He won a title at a tune-up tournament and now has won six matches at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

One more and he’ll break record of 20 majors he shared with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He’ll also become just the fourth man in history to win all four of the Grand Slam titles at least twice.

In the championship match on Sunday, he will play the winner of the later semifinal between U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

PRO BASKETBALL

— LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, with another former Cavaliers No. 1 pick joining him as this season’s surprise selection.

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins was voted to his first All-Star Game, with Memphis guard Ja Morant also set for his debut.

MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined those three Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference.

The starters from the East were Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

There are a lot of old newcomers making a splash this season in college basketball.

ACC top scorer Alondes Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Terrell Brown Jr. at Washington are both senior transfers who joined their new teams this season. The same goes for the leading scorers for four of the 10 teams in the Big 12.

With the extra season of eligibility available to everyone because of the pandemic and players being able to go into the transfer portal and play right away elsewhere, there were a lot of changes on rosters across the country. About 1,700 players went into the portal last offseason.

BASEBALL

— Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 75.

Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida, site of the team’s longtime spring training home. No cause of death was given.

On Sept. 1, 1971, Clines batted second and played center field for the Pirates in a starting lineup comprised entirely of players of Black and Latino descent. He doubled, singled and scored twice as Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia 10-7 at Three Rivers Stadium.

Clines was at PNC Park last September when the Pirates celebrated the 50th anniversary of the occasion, with fellow starters Al Oliver, Dave Cash and Manny Sanguillen joining the festivities.

Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Rennie Stennett, Jackie Hernández and Dock Ellis also started for the Pirates on that historic night in 1971. A month later, they won the World Series, beating the Baltimore Orioles in seven games.