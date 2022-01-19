Raiders sweep Scotland in conference tilts

LAURINBURG — Tuesday’s mid-season meeting at Scotland High between the Scots and Raiders of Richmond High had all kinds of intrigue, from being a rivalry game to being a clash between Sandhills Athletic Conference leaders. At least for the girls teams.

But Richmond High’s boys and girls proved their might, taking home a sweep of the Scots.

The girls game kicked off the evening, and the Lady Raiders opened a 17-12 advantage after the first quarter of play.

But the Lady Scots battled back through the second stanza, sparked by a tough defense, and outscored the visitors by a 12-8 margin to go into halftime trailing by just 25-24.

Things remained tight throughout the third quarter, but Scotland held a 39-38 edge when the quarter ended.

The Lady Scots were severely hampered when 6-3 sophomore center Rebecca Kaba went out with a knee injury, and the Lady Raiders used a 21-14 run in the fourth quarter to earn a 59-53 victory.

“It’s hard when your centerpiece goes down,” Scotland coach Roshien McLain told WLNC’s Justin McNickle. “I’m proud of the effort … (they) fought hard, but (having Kaba out) still takes away a lot of what we want to do.”

Richmond’s two Jamiyas scored all but 10 points on Tuesday — Jamiya Lindsey poured in 25 and Jamiya Ratliff added 24.

With the loss, Scotland fell to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. The Lady Raiders improved to 11-4 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

The Lady Scots will travel Thursday for a conference game at Hoke County. Tip-off is 6 p.m.

Raiders romp

In the nightcap, self-inflicted wounds hampered the Fighting Scots on Tuesday and the visiting Raiders took advantage.

Richmond, who came into the game with a perfect 14-0 mark overall, ran out to a 35-21 halftime lead before extending that advantage to 22 points in the third quarter and sealed up the win, 70-41.

“We beat the press a lot,” Scots coach Michael Malpass told McNickle, “(but) we missed 14 point-blank rim shots. That’s 28 easy ones — (and) we missed 11 free throws.”

Lamonte Cousar led the Scots with 14 points, while Patrick Reaves added 11.

The loss puts Scotland at 4-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference, while Richmond improved to 15-0 and 5-0.

The Fighting Scots will face Hoke County on the road Thursday at 8 p.m.

SCA update

After a holiday break that has extended into mid-January, the Saints of Scotland Christian Academy will soon be back in action on the hardcourt.

The boys varsity stands at 6-1 overall and are scheduled to play at Liberty Christian Academy, 0-2, in Fayetteville on Thursday. The tip-off will be at 5 p.m.

The girls varsity is currently 7-1 overall and are scheduled to play at Anticoch Christian Academy, 4-0, in Lumberton on Monday at 4 p.m.

