Scots pick up conference wins

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High varisty basketball teams swept visiting Lee County in conference action on Friday.

The Lady Scots needed overtime in the opening game, but prevailed by a 49-42 margin.

Kadence Sheppard led Scotland with a game-high 17 points, while teammate Ny’Asia McQueen contributed eight points.

The win improved the Lady Scots to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in gthe conference.

On Tuesday, Scotland will host the 10-4, 4-0 Lady Raiders of Richmond County in a conference clash at 6 p.m.

Scots dump Lee

Scotland High’s boys were hardly challenged as they ran off with a 57-41 conference win over Lee County on Friday.

Lamonte Cousar and Patrick Reaves each poured in 19 points to lead the Fighting Scots.

The win improved Scotland to 4-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Scots will host 14-0, 4-0 Richmond County on Tuesday in a conference tilt at 8 p.m.

— On Saturday, the Sciots travekled to Red Springs High for the MLK Classic, but ran into a buzzsaw in St. Pauls.

The Fighting Scots fell, 77-45, and fell to 4-8 overall.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]