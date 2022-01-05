Scotland boys fall just short of upset

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots nearly pulled off a Sandhills Athletic Conference upset on Tuesday when a last-second three-pointer rimmed out, leaving them on the short end of a 47-45 verdict against visiting Union Pines.

After the two teams played to an 11-11 knot in the first quarter, Scotland managed to slip out to a one-point lead by halftime at 27-26.

Union Pines took a slim 37-36 advantage after three quarters, setting up a tight finish.

The two teams battled to the end before the Scots’ prayer at buzzer went unanswered.

Scotland High fell to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Union Pines improved to 11-1, 2-0.

The Fighting Scots will play host to Pinecrest in a conference tilt on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

***

Lady Scots win

Morgan Thompson set the table Tuesday for conference victory over visiting Union Pines, 58-50.

Thompson canned 15 points in the first half for Scotland High, leading the Lady Scots to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and 32-20 by intermission.

Scotland outscored the Lady Vikings by an 18-8 margin in the third quarter to open up a 50-28 advantage, but then had to weather a ferocious Union Pines rally in the final 8 minutes.

The Lady Viking outscored Scotland by a 22-8 margin to make things tighter before time ran out.

Thompson finished the game with 28 points.

The Lady Scots improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Scotland will host Pinecrest in a conference game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

***

SCA boys win

Scotland Christian Academy’s boys improved to 6-1 overall with a 70-50 win on Tuesday.

There was no information on the game’s top scorers.

The SCA boys and girls team will host Southeastern Christian Academy on Friday, with the girls tipping at 4 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m.

The Lady Saints beat Southeastern Christian in the season-opener, 79-22, while the boys fell by an 84-48 verdict.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]