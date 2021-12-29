Fighting Scots fall in holiday tournament

KERSHAW, S.C. — It was an ending not worthy of its beginning for the Fighting Scots on Tuesday in the opening round of the Kershaw Christmas Tournament.

Playing against the host Andrew Jackson High team, Scotland raced out to a 21-15 lead after the first quarter — but then things began to slip.

The Volunteers outscored the Scots by a 17-13 margin in the second stanza and trailed by just 34-32 at intermission.

The second half was dominated by Andrew Jackson, which won the third quarter, 20-11. and then outscored Scotland by an 11-8 margin to earn a 63-53 victory.

The Fighting Scots had no answer for the Volunteers’ Ca’Darrius Sowel, who lit up the scoreboard for 27 points.

There were no postings on Scotland scorers.

The loss dropped the Scots to 3-5 overall and sent them into the consolation game Wednesday against Indian Trail High.

