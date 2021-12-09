Lady Scots earn fifth straight victory; boys lose fourth straight

RED SPRINGS — The Lady Scots won their fifth straight game Wednesday when they went on the road and knocked off Red Springs, 51-37.

The win improved Scotland to 5-1 overall.

Kadence Sheppard led the Lady Scots with 24 points.

Scotland will return to conference play on Friday when they go back on the road to face Southern Lee.

Boys fall again

The Fighting Scots lost their fourth straight game on Wednesday when they were handed a heartbreaking 51-49 setback at Red Springs.

Patrick Reaves led Scotland with 24 points, while Isaac Ferguson added 18 points. Each had three assists.

The Scots are now 2-4 overall and will get back to conference play Friday when they travel to take on Southern Lee.