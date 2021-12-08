Lady Scots, Lady Saints win fourth straight

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High basketball teams opened conference play on Tuesday, with mixed results.

The Lady Scots remained on a roll, despite missing a starter, and hammered visiting Hoke County by a 70-36 verdict. It was their fourth straight win.

Scotland took control quickly in the contest and built a 20-point lead by halftime, 34-14.

The Lady Scots went on to outscore Hoke by a 36-22 in the second half to seal the conference win.

Kadence Sheppard led Scotland with 18 points, followed by Alicia McClain with 17 points and Ny’Asia McQueen scored 10 points.

Scotland is now 4-1 overall, 1-0 in conference.

The Lady Scots were scheduled to go on the road for a return non-conference game at Red Springs on Wednesday, then travel to face Southern Lee on Friday in a conference game.

Fighting Scots lose

On Tuesday, Scotland couldn’t get its offense humming until late in the game against visiting Hoke County and fell, 71-53.

The Scots founds themselves trailing 14-6 after the first quarter and 36-20 by halftime. That deficit would expand to 27 points after three quarters before the Fighting Scots whittled it down a bit.

No Scotland scorers were made available.

Scotland is now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference.

The Scots were scheduled to go on the road for a return non-conference game at Red Springs on Wednesday, then travel to face Southern Lee on Friday in a conference game.

SCA girls win

The Lady Saints cruised to their fourth straight win to open the season with a 46-4 win over visiting Ascend Leadership on Monday.

The Aviators managed just two points in the second quarter and two more in the third.

Zoey Neff led Scotland Christian with 13 points and six steals, while Morgan McMillan and Layla Nicolosi each scored 10 points. McMillan also grabbed 10 rebounds and had two blocks and five steals.

Sydney Bell had six assists and four steals.

The Lady Saints are n ow 4-0. They will host Riverside Christian Academy on Friday.

SCA boys win

The Scotland Christian Academy boys fell behind 19-7 after the first quarter Monday against visiting Christ the Cornerstone Academy, but used a defensive lockdown in the fourth frame to earn a 60-56 win.

Lacota Locklear led the Saints with 17 points, while Ronnie Pittman added 12 points and pulled down 25 rebounds; and Mark Hill scored 10 points. Chadon Locklear had seven assists.

SCA’s boys are now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference. They will host Riverside Christian Academy on Friday.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 810-506-3023 or [email protected]