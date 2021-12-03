No. 1 Georgia looks to become top dog over Alabama in SEC

ATLANTA — Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have faced sporadic challengers during their long reign over the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn will pop up every few years to take on college football’s greatest dynasty. Joe Burrow led LSU to a national title at Alabama’s expense. Florida showed flashes of sticking it to the Tide.

None of them had any staying power.

Georgia could be different.

Kirby Smart and the top-ranked Bulldogs look like a program built for the long haul, capable of going toe-to-toe with Alabama on an annual basis.

In a season of turmoil, Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 in CFP) has stood above everyone and appears to be a shoe-in for a spot in the College Football Playoff no matter what happens Saturday (4 p.m. on CBS) in the league championship game against the Crimson Tide.

“Georgia has been the No. 1 team in the country for good reason,” Saban said. “They’re probably the most consistent, most dominant team week in and week out.”

No. 4 Alabama (11-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) likely needs an upset of Georgia to avoid missing out on the four-team playoff for only the second time in its eight-year existence, though there are certainly scenarios where the Tide could become the first team to get in with two losses.

“What our players need to do is just focus on one play at a time, winning as many plays as we can,” Saban said. “Don’t worry about the scoreboard and what the outcome means.”

While Georgia has rarely been challenged — or even trailed — this season, the Tide has won four games by less than a touchdown.

Alabama managed to escape the Iron Bowl last week with a victory over Auburn, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 24-22 in four overtimes.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hasn’t paid any attention to Alabama’s close calls.

“Football is such a crazy sport, and there’s so many different aspects that go into an individual game that determine a score,” he said. “We have too much respect for who Alabama is this year as a team to allow ourselves to do that.”

Smart, a former defensive coordinator under Saban, has yet to beat his mentor in three meetings since taking over at Georgia — including a crushing overtime loss in the national championship game at the end of the 2017 season.

That is a hurdle Smart must get over, of course, to be recognized as a true equal to his ex-boss.

“You appreciate the job he’s done more when you leave,” Smart said of Saban. “When you move on, you appreciate the fact that he works really hard. He doesn’t ask any assistant to do anything that he doesn’t do. He holds everyone to a high standard.”

Overall, Alabama has won six in a row against the Bulldogs since 2007.

“This year is this year,” Smart said. “I don’t think there’s any overlap between the two. I know people want to make it that, make it some kind of overlap, but every year is independent of the previous.”

Saban lost to one of his former assistants for the first time this season when Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies handed the Tide their only loss.

Now, Smart has a chance to join Fisher in that exclusive club.