Unexpected title match: Wake Forest, Pitt square off in ACC

CHARLOTTE — Two surprising programs with high-powered offenses will square off Saturday ( 8 p.m. on ABC) when No. 17 Pittsburgh meets 18th-ranked Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

It’s the first time since 2014 that Clemson, with its recognizable sea of orange, won’t be playing for the title after the Tigers dominated the ACC football landscape the past six seasons.

“It’s going to be really weird not seeing orange in the championship, right?” said Eric Mac Lain, a college football analyst for the ACC Network. “Or the garnet and gold (of Florida State) — two colors we’ve been very accustomed to seeing on at least the Atlantic side for quite some time now.”

Pitt was selected to finish fourth in the Coastal division in the ACC’s preseason polls. Wake Forest was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic.

“Clemson’s been dominant, and they’re still dominant,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. ”… They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with every year. But Pitt, we hope, is the same way. Wake Forest, the same way. Virginia, the same way. Everyone’s got a chance. That’s the beautiful thing.”

Both teams reached the title game behind strong quarterback play, which could lead to a shootout.

The Demon Deacons rank third in the country in scoring offense at 42.9 points per game, while the Panthers are fourth (42.8). Both teams also rank in the top 15 nationally in total offense, passing offense and touchdown passes.

The over-under for the game is listed at 72 1/2 points, according to Fan Duel Sportsbook.

Pitt is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has thrown 40 touchdown passes this season.

He needs two more to break the conference record set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016. A projected top 10 pick in next year’s NFL draft, Pickett’s 79 career TD passes are tied with Dan Marino for the most in school history.

Sam Hartman spearheads Wake Forest’s attack.

The sophomore has thrown for 3,711 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead a team with plenty of experience and loaded with “super seniors.” Hartman is the first ACC quarterback since Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016 to have at least 30 TDs passing and 10 TDs rushing in a season.

“When we went into the season, I said this to the staff, ‘’We’ve been really good. We’ve been consistent. We’ve been to five consecutive bowls.’ But we didn’t ever have that one breakout season,” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, who recently signed a long-term contract extension. “I don’t want to put pressure on us. But I really believed that if we were going to have that breakout year, this year’s our best opportunity.”

It will be a missed opportunity for the ACC because whoever wins won’t advance to the College Football Playoff as Clemson has done for the last six seasons. This year marks the first time the ACC won’t send a representative to the four-team tournament.