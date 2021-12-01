Lady Scots turn tables on Fairmont

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High varsity girls played host to Fairmont High in a home, non-conference tilt on Tuesday and came away with a 55-44 victory.

The Lady Scots lost to Fairmont in the season-opener last week, 47-24, but played tough defense and inspired offense to reverse their fortunes in the return game.

The visiting Lady Tornadoes edged out to a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, and extended that lead to 28-26 by halftime.

But Scotland put down the clamps on defense and opened its offense in the second half. A 15-8 run in the third quarter gave the Lady Scots a 41-37 advantage, and a 14-8 run in the fourth frame provided Scotland with the 10-point win.

Kadence Sheppard led the Lady Scots with 15 points, followed by Morgan Thompson with 14 points and Alicia McClain with 11 points.

Scotland, now 2-1, will host Red Springs in a non-conference game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Fighting Scots fall

Just as the Lady Scots reversed their fortunes in a return tilt against Fairmont, so too did the boys — but this one went the other way.

The Fighting Scots fell to the Tornadoes on Tuesday at home, 54-50.

Scotland took an eight-point lead into halftime, but faltered down the stretch and were outscored by 12 in the second half.

Patrick Reaves led the Scots with 16 points, followed by Lamonte Cousar with 15 points.

Scotland is now 2-1 and will host Red Springs in a non-conference matchup on Friday at 8 p.m.

SCA boys win

The Saints of Scotland Christian Academy earned a 51-41 win over visiting Marantha Christian Academy on Tuesday to improve to 2-1 on the season.

SCA will host Liberty Christian Academy on Thursday in a conference game at 5 p.m.

