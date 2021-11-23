Fighting Scots facing Rampants in Round 4

LAURINBURG — For the first time in the state’s Class 3A football playoffs, the Fighting Scots won’t be facing a conference champion. But they will still be tangling with a much-higher seed after a lengthy bus ride — this time to take on J.H. Rose in Greenville.

It’s also the first team they have faced in the playoffs that also played in a split 3A/4A conference..

Scotland, now 8-4 and the No. 23 seed, will face off against the 9-4 and No. 6 seed Rampants on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

About J.H. Rose

J.H. Rose, which finished second in the East Conference 19 at 5-1, will present the Scots’ secondary with perhaps its toughest test through the air so far.

The Rampants’ offense is led by junior quarterback Will Taylor, who has completed 166 passes on 280 attempts for 2,558 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s also had 11 passes picked off this season.

There are a trio of receivers who have been Taylor’s primary targets — senior Jayden Grimes, who has 66 catches for 1,030 yards and 10 TDs; senior Michael Allen out of the backfield, who has 32 catches for 536 yards and seven touchdowns; and junior Kenderius Geddes, who has 29 catches for 540 yards and seven touchdowns.

But the offense isn’t air-raid only.

Two seniors anchor the running attack — Allen, who has rushed for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns on 118 carries; and Klavon Brown, who has gained 664 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on 129 carries.

Defensively, J.H. Rose is led by Brown, who has made 132 tackles — 65 of those solo and 18.5 for loss. Also in on the tackles are senior defensive end JJ Bradley, who has 94 tackles, 42 solo and 4.5 sacks; senior linebacker Juantre Loftin, who has 86 tackles, 29 solo and 10,5 for loss; junior defensive back Ja’Quarion Brown, who has 83 tackles, 45 solo and 8.5 for loss; and senior cornerback Ty’Queron Hines, who has three interceptions.

During the season, the Rampants have scored 391 points and allowed 315. Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, they have defeated No. 27 seed Croatan, 45-24; No. 22 seed Terry Sanford, 34-28; and No. 1 seed Seventy-First, 20-14.

About Scotland

The fighting Scots will add another 316 round-trip miles to their playoff journey — their second-longest of the four road game — when they travel to Greenville on Friday, bringing their total to a robust 1,182 miles.

Unofficial statistics thus far …

— Quarterback Carter Revelle has hit on 114 of 203 passes for 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

— Running-back RJ Nicholson has carried the ball 205 times for 1,495 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s done his best work in the playoffs, gaining 661 yards in the three games with eight touchdowns.

The Fighting Scots have scored 395 points and allowed just 230 in their 12 games.

