Scots score late to beat Northern Nash, 29-26

ROCKY MOUNT — The Fighting Scots knocked on the door a trio of times Friday night, only to be denied by turnovers. But that door finally opened with 29 seconds left in the game and Scotland got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Carter Revelle to Eli McKoy — then a 2-yard conversion by RJ Nicholson to seal up a 29-26 win over Northern Nash in the third round of the state’s Class 3A playoffs.

The win moved No. 23 seed Scotland to 8-4, while the No. 2 seed Knights finished the season at 11-2.

Scotland had the first possession of the game and appeared to be ready to make a statement. The Scots marched from their own 34 to the Northern Nash 17 with a heavy dose of Nicholson and a 21-yard pass from Revelle to Izeem Graham. But an errant pitch on fourth down lost 6 yards and turned the ball over on downs.

The Knights wasted little time, moving the 77 yards in just seven plays — the final one coming on a fourth-and-6 that went for 34 yards and a touchdown. The PAT was good and the home team led 7-0 with 6:20 to play in the quarter.

Scotland went three and out and a punt set Northern Nash up on its own 36. The Knights managed to move the ball to the Scots’ 25 before stalling and attempting a 42-yard field goal that was no good.

The Fighting Scots couldn’t get much going once again and punted, but the Knights couldn’t do much either and punted the ball away just after the second quarter began.

Scotland, starting at its own 32, chewed up big gains on runs by Nicholson and moved the ball down to the Northern Nash 2 — but a fumble lost big yards and was recovered by the Knights at their own 26.

Northern Nash returned the favor five plays later. A fumble was recovered by Jaharie Brown and returned to the Northern Nash 15. This time, the Scot capitalized.

Three runs by Nicholson ate up the 15 yards as he barreled in from 2 yards out for a touchdown with 3:15 left in the half. Christian Cole’s point after knotted the score at 7-7.

Then it was the Scot’s defense’s time to shine. Northern Nash fumbled on its second play after the kickoff and the ball was recovered by Ladarrius McNeil at the Knights’ 27. On the first play, Nicholson took the handoff and raced the 27 yards for a touchdown. Cole’s extra point gave Scotland a 14-7 lead with 2:30 to go in the half.

The Fighting Scots’ defense wasn’t finished.

The plays by the Knights fizzled and, as they tried to punt, Brown broke into the backfield and blocked the kick. Jordan Johnson scooped up the ball and returned it to the Knights’ 1.

Nicholson easily busted into the endzone on the first play for the third Scotland touchdown in 2 minutes, and Cole’s kick put the Scots up, 21-7, with 1:15 to play in the half.

Northern Nash ran two inconsequential plays to kill the half.

”We went to our power set and played smash-mouth football late in the half,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “But they will make adjustments and we’ll have to make some adjustments.”

The second half opened brightly for Scotland, as Gabe Jones picked off a Northern Nash pass on the second play of the half. But things quickly went sour.

The Scots went three and out, and their punt was blocked — giving the Knights possession at the Scotland 34. But the Fighting Scots defense stiffened and gave the ball back to its offense on downs at the Scotland 25.

Three running plays moved the ball out to the 42, but the fourth play was another errant pitch that the Knights scooped and scored. Their PAT was good, pulling then home to within 21-14 midway through the third quarter.

Scotland seemed to be intent on answering. Starting at its own 39, Scotland meticulously moved the ball to the Northern Nash 20 before a sack lost 11 and a pass got intercepted in the endzone to stop the threat.

The Knights ran a play before the third quarter ended, then ran 10 plays to start the fourth quarter — concluding on an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:38 left in the game. On the extra point try, Brown broke through and blocked the kick, keeping the Scots in the lead at 21-20.

The Fighting Scots couldn’t get a drive going and punted, setting up the Knights at their own 30.

Twelve plays and 70 yards later, Northern Nash found pay dirt with just 2:02 left in the game. The Knights attempted a two-point conversion, but were stopped — but they had their first lead of the game, 26-21.

Northern Nash did Scotland a favor with a kickoff that got stabbed on the front line by the Scots, giving them possession at their own 47. Nicholson lost a yard on the first play and Revelle was sacked for a 7-yard loss on the second. But Revelle rebounded with a 21-yard pass to Cadyn Graves and Nicholson reeled off runs of 11, 23, 2 and 5 to reach the Knights’ 10 with 35 seconds left.

With all Northern Nash eyes on Nicholson, Revelle calmly hit tight end Eli McKoy with a 10-yard touchdown pass. Nicholson then added the two-point conversion to give the Scots a 29-26 led with 29 seconds left.

Northern Nash managed to get a first down out near midfield, but four straight incomplete passes ended the Knights’ hopes and the game.

“They made some good adjustments and we just kept fighting,” Bailey said. “Unbelievable game — we play in a tough league and it prepared us for a game like this.”

Nicholson was again the ground game workhorse for the Fighting Scots, rushing for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Through the air, Revelle was 6-of-11 for 76 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Graham had three catches for 37 yards, Graves had two catches for 29 yards and McKoy had the one catch for 10 yards and the game-winning TD.

Scotland will now travel to Greenville for the fourth-round playoff game against 8-4, No. 6-seeded J.H. Rose, which upset No. 1 seed Seventy-First on Friday, 20-14.

