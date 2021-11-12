2022 AT ‘THE ROCK’

ROCKINGHAM — Twelve years of behind-the-scenes work has paid off for race track owner Steve Earwood. Rockingham Dragway will host a new, major national drag racing event scheduled to debut April 22-24, 2022.

The NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals features drag racing, a manufacturers’ midway and massive two-day American-build car and truck show, in a joint series which also includes stops at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, and US131 Motorsports Park in Martin, MI. The event in Richmond County will feature the NMRA Muscle Car Nationals and Holley NMRA Ford Nationals championship streetcar and drag racing series.

“Becoming a part of this prestigious series has been on our bucket list for quite some time,” said Earwood. “We’ve had many inquiries from racers and fans about the possibility of bringing an NMRA/NMCA event to the Carolinas and we’re excited to finally make it happen.”

Built in 1968, the Rockingham Dragway has hosted major events sanctioned by the three organizations that figured most prominently in the development of professional drag racing: the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), the American Hot Rod Association and the International Hot Rod Association.

Earwood, a resident of Southern Pines, purchased the dragway from the L.G. Dewitt family in 1992. The facility hosts approximately 90 events annually with numerous styles of drag racing competitions and also non-racing activities such as Epicenter, a three-day music festival concert in 2019, and the annual Rugged Maniac obstacle course event.

“The NMRA/NMCA organization is very professional. Everywhere they go, they are successful. It is a profitable and fun event that fits perfectly in with this track,” said Earwood. “They also have a really strong race following. They will come to town for three or four days, filling up area hotels and restaurants.”

That economic impact is important not only to Richmond County: big multi-day events mean more overnight visitors throughout the region.

“The great thing about drag racing is we appeal to eight-year-olds and to old guys like me, and everybody in between,” he said. “When these people come, they are looking for hotel rooms. A lot of them stay in Moore County and eat at restaurants here. Many of the racers are golfers too.

Last year, with an eye on retirement, Earwood announced he was selling his track to racing enthusiasts Al Gennarelli and Dan Van Horn. They are expected to assume full ownership of the facility in October 2022.

“I feel great about the future. Folks are always going to race.”

Directly across the roadway is the iconic Rockingham Speedway. Formerly known as the North Carolina Speedway, and The Rock, it was a staple on the NASCAR circuit for nearly 40 years before races were discontinued there in 2004.

Owned by Raleigh businessman Dan Lovenheim since 2018, the venue also hosts racing events and non-racing events including a major truck and off-road festival held earlier this month. Unfortunately the Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS Tour) event scheduled in November was postponed due to a racing tire shortage.

Laura Douglass is a staff writer for The Pilot in Southern Pines. She can be reached at [email protected]