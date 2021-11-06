Nicholson, Scots’ defense highlight 35-13 win over Southern Durham

DURHAM — RJ Nicholson rushed for 249 yards and a touchdown for the Fighting Scots to go along with a defense that continually bowed its back on Friday night en route to a 35-13 win over Southern Durham High in the first round of the state’s Class 3A football playoffs.

The victory by Scotland High broke a three-game skid, and ended a five-game win streak by the Spartans.

The Fighting Scots, now 6-4, will travel to Morehead City to face West Carteret in the second round after they beat Cape Fear, 24-7.

Scotland jumped on Southern Durham right from the start — though a penalty that called back a big opening kickoff return by Nicholson had Scots fans catching their breath. But an 11-play, 65-yard drive put Scotland up 6-0 when Nicholson found the end zone on a 4-yard run. The point after by Christian Cole was good to give Scotland a 7-0 lead just 2:40 into the game.

The Spartans couldn’t get anything going on their first possession, which ended with a Gabe Jones interception as he was laying on the ground.

Scotland took over at the Southern 37 and, on the first play, Carter Revelle found Cayden Graves for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Cole’s PAT was good and the Fighting Scots had a 14-0 edge with 7:25 left in the quarter.

A three and out by the home team, along with a short punt, gave Scotland the ball at the Spartans’ 42. Revelle and Izeem Graham hooked up for a 36-yard pass play, but a penalty killed the advance and the possession stalled moments later.

Southern Durham took over at its own 44 and a penalty put the ball at the Scots’ 37 before Jahari Brown picked off a Spartans pass — and then fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Southern, but the Spartans ended up giving the ball back on downs at the Scotland 23.

Nicholson put together runs of 16 and 22 yards before Revelle hit Graham for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 9:36 left in the half. Cole added the extra point to give the Scots a 21-0 advantage.

Southern Durham got a huge kickoff return to the Scotland 25, but the Scots’ defense stiffened again and held the Spartans out of the endzone.

Scotland took over at its own 17 and four runs by Nicholson moved the ball out to the 47 before a fumble was picked up by the Spartans and returned to the Scotland 13.

Southern Durham could only move backwards before Patrick Primus intercepted a Spartans pass in the endzone to end the threat.

The Fighting Scots moved the ball from its own 20 to out near midfield before having to punt, and Southern Durham put together a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that found pay dirt with just 13 seconds left in the half. The PAT was good to cut the deficit to 21-7.

“We just can’t give up that late touchdown,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said at halftime. “We played a good defensive half otherwise — but we left some points out there.”

Southern Durham got the second-half kickoff and could do nothing with it. A punt set Scotland up at its own 38, but the Scots ended up giving up the ball on downs at the Spartans’ 46.

From there, Southern drove the 54 yards on six plays and scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 6:35 left in the third quarter. The PAT was missed, but the Spartans were within 21-13.

It only took 22 seconds for the Fighting Scots to answer.

On the ensuing kickoff, Primus fielded the ball at the Scots’ 15 and raced 85 yards for a touchdown. Cole’s kick was good and Scotland extended its lead to 28-13.

After Southern Durham went three and out, the Spartans’ punt set the Scots up on their own 24. A bad snap was recovered by Southern at the Scots’ 9, but on the third play, Nick Henderson picked off a Spartans’ pass at the Scotland 1.

Scotland moved the ball out to its own 30, thanks to a 28-yard run by Nicholson, but a fumble was pounced on by the home team at the Scots’ 35.

The Spartans couldn’t take advantage, as the Scots’ defense stiffened again as the fourth quarter opened.

The two teams traded interceptions — with Jones grabbing his second of the game for the Scots. He rumbled 40 yards with his prize but had the ball knocked from his hands near the endzone. An alert Jhiquez Dockery fell on the ball in the endzone to give Scotland a touchdown. Cole’s kick put the Fighting Scots up by a 35-13 margin with 6:02 left to play.

The Spartans didn’t fold.

The ensuing kickoff was returned 76 yards to the Scotland 9, but a pass into the endzone was nabbed by Brown and gave the Scots the ball at the 20 — where seven runs by Nicholson netted 60 yards before Revelle took a couple of knees to run out the clock.

“We ran the ball a lot better than I thought we would,” Bailey said. “The offensive line did a tremendous job.

“We still need to clean up the mistakes — fumbles, bad snaps and penalties,” he added.

The game saw 11 turnovers, five by the Scots. The visitors were also penalized 15 times for 147 yards, while Southern Durham was flagged for eight penalties for 77 yards. Scotland held a 23-14 advantage in first downs.

On the ground, Nicholson gained the 249 yards on 30 carries; through the air, Revelle was 7-for-11 for 146 yards. He had one interception and two touchdown passes.

