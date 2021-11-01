Fighting Scots open 3A playoffs on the road

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots closed out the regular season on Friday with a 48-21 loss to rival Richmond Senior, and will now head north to face Southern Durham in the first round round of the state’s Class 3A playoffs.

Scotland High is ranked No. 23 after finishing 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the East 24 Conference; Southern Durham finished at the East 18 Conference champion with a 6-4 overall mark, 5-0 in the conference.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Spartans offense is led by sophomore quarterback Jordan McClure, who only threw 22 passes all season long, completing 10 for 278 yards and one TD. He was also picked off once.

Southern Durham’s bread and butter is the ground game, led by senior John Brown, who rushed for 720 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries. Junior Taikise Brickous added 433 yards and four touchdowns on 68 carries.

The Spartans’ real strength is its defense, led by junior linebacker’defensive end Jaybron Harvey, who had a total of 119 tackles — 48 solo, 32 for loss and 26.5 sacks; junior defensive end Anthony Mebane, who had 111 tackles — 46 solo, 27 for loss and 23.5 sacks; junior linebacker Dontray McClain, who had 108 tackles — 40 solo, 17 for loss and six sacks; and sophomore linebacker Kristopher Watson, who had 106 tackles — 44 solo, 23 for loss and seven sacks.

The Spartans also intercepted nine passes this season, with sophomore cornerback Tyler Lee nabbing two of them.

Overall, Southern Durham scored 313 points and allowed 174 in their 10 games.

The Fighting Scots will counter with sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle, who was 76 for 141 through the air for 1,142 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions.

On the ground, Scotland was led by senior running back RJ Nicholson with 628 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries; senior running back Jatavious McKayhan with 267 yards and four TDs on 59 carries; and junior running back Patrick Primus with 232 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries.

At receiver, the Scots were led by junior Izeem Graham with 25 catches for 511 yards and seven touchdowns; and junior Cadyn Graves with 20 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebacker Ladarrius McNeil had 39 tackles — 24 solo, six for loss and one sack; senior linebacker Nick Henderson had 54 tackles — 16 solo, two for loss and one sack; and senior linebacker Messiah Revels with 23 tackles — six for loss and three sacks.

The Fighting Scots scored 290 points and gave up 170 in their nine games.

Friday night’s winner will face the winner of the West Carteret vs. Cape Fear game on Nov. 12.

