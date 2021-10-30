Fighting Scotts fall, 48-21; Class 3A playoffs next

LAURINBURG — The visiting Richmond Raiders used up nearly the first 8 minutes of the fourth quarter, thanks to the running clock and a nine-play, 36-yard drive that stalled at the Scotland 40.

The Fighting Scots took over on down with just 2:20 left in the game and didn’t go anywhere before the time ticked off.

The 48-21 loss moved Scotland to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference, while Richmond sealed the conference championship with a 9-1 overall mark and 6-0 in the league.

“I’m extremely proud we didn’t quit,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “There were plenty of would-a, could-a, should-a’s again, but we had to have a lot of things go our way and that didn’t happen. The bottom line is that their Jimmys and Joes were better than our Jimmys and Joes.”

The Raiders will now move on to the Class 4A state playoffs next week, while Scotland will move on to the Class 3A state playoffs.

“Richmond is one of the best 4A teams in the state,” Bailey said. “We won’t play a 3A team that is anywhere near that good.”

Pairings and brackets for the football playoffs are expected to be announced on Saturday afternoon.