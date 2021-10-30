Scots pull to within 48-21

LAURINBURG — Starting the second half on the short end of a 48-7 score, Scotland took the opening possession at its own 38.

With a running clock, with the agreement from both coaches, the Scots got something positive going. A run for 11 was followed by a Scots penalty for 10, but Richmond was issued a 15-yard penalty that put the ball on the Raiders’ 40. A pass gained 29 and, after a 7-yard loss, Scotland scored on an 18-yard pass play. The kick was good and the Scots were within 48-14 with 6:48 left in the third.

After holding Richmond to a three and out, the ensuing punt was blocked by the Scots and they took over at the Raiders’ 15.

A penalty moved the ball back to the 20, but the Fighting Scots scored on the next play, a 20-yard touchdown pass with no time left in the third quarter. The PAT moved Scotland to within 48-21.