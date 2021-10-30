Scotland goes into halftime trailing 48-7

LAURINBURG — After the visiting Raiders had opened a 14-0 edge in the first quarter, the Fighting Scots’ next possession went from bad to worse.

Two runs lost 11 yards and a third-down pass was intercepted, giving Richmond the ball at the Scotland 17 early in the second quarter.

It took the Raiders just three plays to find pay dirt. The PAT was good and Richmond had a 21-0 lead with 10:35 left in the half.

The Scots took their next possession at their own 27, but the first play resulted in a fumble that the Raiders scooped up and took to the Scotland 17. After a Richmond penalty to the 32, the Raiders needed just five played to find the endzone. The kick was good and the visitors had built a 28-0 lead with 8:40 left in the half.

Scotland began its next possession at its own 20, but were held to a three and out. The ensuing punt was blocked and returned to the Scotland 14.

The Raiders used a screen pass on the first play to cover the remaining yards for a touchdown with 7:15 left in the quarter. The PAT was good and Richmond led, 35-0.

The Fighting Scots showed some fight on their next possession.

Starting at its own 29, a run gained 6 and a second run gained 7 before a third run picked up 50 yards to the Richmond 8. A penalty against the Raiders gave Scotland a first and goal from the 4, where the Scots punched it in. The point after was good and Scotland was on the board, 35-7.

But Richmond answered back.

The Raiders started at their own 20 and went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive to score with 3:16 left in the half. The PAT was good and gave the visitors a 42-7 bulge.

The Scots returned the kickoff to their own 42 and quickly got something going. Three runs took the ball to the Richmond 41, but a fumble on the next play was lost and Richmond took over on its own 48 with just under 2 minutes left.

Nine plays later, the Raiders scored and, after the point after was missed, took a 48-7 lead into halftime.

“We’ve done about everything we could do wrong,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I’m frustrated, but I’m proud of the kids. We have to find a way to keep them positive.”