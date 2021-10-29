Wildlife Commission offering lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians

RALEIGH – Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358 respectively.

These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.

“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”

A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.

A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.

Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling 888-248-6834.