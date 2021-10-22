ACC football this weekend

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0)

at Army (4-2)

Saturday at 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

Wake Forest is one of 11 FBS unbeatens — one of just six in the Power Five conferences — and doesn’t have to worry about the race in the ACC’s Atlantic Division in this one. The Demon Deacons are 6-0 for only the second time in program history.

Army is on a two-game skid.

KEY MATCHUP: Wake Forest’s opportunistic defense against Army’s triple option. The Demon Deacons are allowing 173 yards rushing per game and take pride in their 14 forced turnovers, six coming against Florida State. Traveon Redd has four forced turnovers and Caelen Carson two. Wake Forest’s 12.5 fourth-down conversion percentage leads the FBS. The Black Knights are averaging 295 yards rushing, have committed just four turnovers, and are converting 15 of 20 fourth downs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry. The redshirt sophomore has blossomed this year. He had the game-winning 22-yard touchdown catch at Syracuse in overtime on Oct. 9. That capped a huge performance with three TD catches and 137 yards receiving.

Army junior LB Andre Carter is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and has been wreaking havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He leads the nation with 8.5 sacks, has one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and one punt block.

***

Clemson (4-2, 3-1) at

No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0)

It marks the first time in the brief series history — it’s tied 2-2 — that Clemson will face Pitt on the road. It’s a key cross-division matchup that features the ACC’s highest-scoring offense against the league’s best scoring defense.

The Panthers lead the Coastal Division and Clemson, unranked by the AP for the third straight week, is in the hunt for the Atlantic Division crown despite a double-overtime loss at North Carolina State last month. Pitt is 5-1 for the first time since head coach Pat Narduzzi’s debut season in 2015, when it started 6-1, and tops the ACC in scoring at 48.3 points per game.

Clemson is last in the conference in scoring at just over 20 points per game but is second nationally in scoring defense, yielding an ACC-low 12.5 points. Five of Clemson’s six games this season have been decided by seven points or fewer.

***

Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2)

at Virginia (5-2, 3-2)

The Georgia Tech defense against Virginia’s high-powered offense. The Yellow Jackets boast one of the nation’s best group of linebackers. Quez Jackson ranks first in the ACC in tackles (10.2 per game), Ayinde Eley is third (9.2), and Charlie Thomas ninth (7.8).

They’ll try to derail an offense that’s averaging 405.9 yards passing, second nationally, with quarterback Brennan Armstrong at the controls. The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2) lead the nation with 189 first downs and enter the game with the most passing yards in the country (2,841) and have 3,683 yards of total offense, second in college football. Virginia has won 12 of the last 14 meetings with the Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium.

***

UMass (1-5) at

Florida State (2-4, 2-2)

It’s homecoming in Tallahassee, Fla., and the Seminoles will face a non-conference UMass team that has struggled all season long.

The game will be televised by the ACC Network at noon Saturday.

***

Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) at

Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1)

Now things get interesting. Virginia Tech is 3-3 (1-1) and one Pittsburgh loss from being right back in the thick of it in the Coastal race. But it doesn’t feel that way at all. And with an offense coming off one of the worst performances in recent Virginia Tech history, the Hokies welcome Syracuse to town for a 12:30 pm kickoff.

Does anyone really know what to expect from VT at this point?