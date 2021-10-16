SCOTS TAKE THE LEAD, 19-17

LAURINBURG — The Patriots took the opening kickoff to start the second half and went on a 12-play, 56-yard drive before things went sour. But a 31-yard field goal extended the Patriots’ lead to 17-7.

Scotland answered.

Starting from its own 20, the Scots used a long pass and a Pats penalty to move the ball to the visitors’ 11 before Scotland took the ball in for a touchdown. The PAT was blocked, but Scotland was within 17-13 with 4:52 left in the quarter.

Pinecrest took control at its own 20, but a penalty put the ball at the 4. The Pats managed to get to the Scots’ 43 before things stalled and the visitors were forced to punt.

Scotland got possession at its own 15 and moved to the 33 on three runs before a long pass went all the way for a 67-yard touchdown. The point after was blocked again, but the Fighting Scots had their first lead, 19-17, with less than 2 minutes to play.

Pinecrest took the kickoff back to midfield and drove to the Scots’ 27 as the quarter ended.