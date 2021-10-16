SCOTS CUT DEFICIT IN HALF BEFORE HALF

LAURINBURG — The second quarter opened for Scotland much like the first quarter did — with a turnover.

Pinecrest, already with with a 14-0 edge, intercepted a Scots’ pass at its own 43 and reached the Scotland 27 before falling back and missing a long field goal.

Scotland took over at its own 20 and drove into Pinecrest territory before falling short on a fourth and 7.

The Patriots took over at its own 41, but was forced to punt — and a 46-yard bomb pinned the Scots at their own 12.

But Scotland earned four first downs to reach the Pinecrest 14. Tow incomplete passes and a penalty pushed them back to the 19, but a pass on third down found pay dirt. The point after was good with just over 50 seconds left in the half and pulled the Scots to within 14-7, which is how the half ended.

Scotland coach Richard Bailey’s comments were predictable.

“Everything I said we needed to do, we didn’t do,” he said. “They’re making us go 80 yards and we’re making them go 20 yards — you can’t win like that.

“We just have to stick with the game plan,” he added.

Pinecrest gets the opening kickoff in the second half.