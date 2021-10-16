SCOTS IN A HOLE EARLY

LAURINBURG — Turnovers bit the Fighting Scots in the first quarter Friday in a conference matchup with visiting Pinecrest, as an interception and a fumble marred Scotland High’s first two touches.

The interception stopped a 50-yard drive by Scotland, but it was the next turnover that was painful.

That fumble, which occurred on a Pinecrest punt, gave the Patriots the ball at the Scots’ 25 and, one play later, a 25-yard pass gave the visitors a 7-0 lead with just over 5 minutes to play in the opening quarter.

It got worse.

Scotland had to punt on its next possession, and the snap was mishandled — giving Pinecrest the ball at the Scots’ 21. Five plays later, the Patriots ran the ball in. The PAT gave the visitors a 14-0 lead with 1:30 lcft in the period.

Scotland began a march as the quarter ran out.