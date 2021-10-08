Roundup: Lady Scots lose in straight sets at Pinecrest

Buie, Sutherland each finish fifth at XC meet

Junior Carson Buie (left) and senior Bethany Matthews (right) run during the first lap of a home meet earlier this season at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team suffered a straight sets loss Thursday on the road at Pinecrest.

The Lady Scots lost the first set 25-14, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-16.

The loss drops Scotland to 12-3 overall and 7-3 in conference play with four games remaining on its schedule — two non-conference and two conference.

Scotland is now alone in third in the conference standings, a game behind second-place Union Pines. But, the Lady Vikings still have a game against first-place Pinecrest left on their schedule. Scotland and Union Pines split their two regular season meetings 1-1.

Next, the Lady Scots will host Fairmont on Monday.

Scotland XC runs meet vs. Richmond, Union Pines

The Scotland High School cross country team ran in a meet against Richmond and Union Pines Thursday.

Junior Carson Buie was Scotland’s top finisher for the girls team, while senior Cooper Sutherland was the boys team’s lone runner and therefore top finisher.

They each finished fifth in their respective races. Buie had a time of 23:01 and Sutherland’s time was 19:32.

Scotland didn’t have enough runners to tally a team score. Richmond and Union Pines also ran in the meet, with the Vikings taking first for both the boys and girls and Richmond finishing second for both.

Senior Bethany Matthews finished eighth in the girls race with a time of 25:04, while Mikayla Tucker was 15th with a time of 27:04 and Chloe Ganus was 16th with a time of 27:47.

Boys soccer falls 9-0 to Union Pines

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team lost 9-0 on the road to Union Pines Wednesday night.

The Vikings scored three goals in the first half and six goals in the second half.

The Scots recorded nine total shots, including six shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Gavin Stanley finished with eight total saves, while junior Cole Hamilton had seven saves.

The loss drops Scotland to 2-13 overall and 0-8 in conference play with three games remaining in the season.

Next, the Scots will travel to face Pinecrest on Wednesday.

