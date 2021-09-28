Roundup: Girls golf takes third; tennis beats Hoke County

The Scotland High School girls golf team took third at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday in the fourth conference golf match of the season.

In their first 18-hole round of the season, the Lady Scots shot a 362 as a team, behind Pinecrest with a 230 and Union Pines with a 298, but ahead of Lee County with a 375 and Richmond with a 383.

Faith McCormick paced the team with a 108 (56-52), closely followed by Claire Smith with a 119 (64-55) and Emma Seales with a 135 (68-67).

The Lady Scots now have two matches remaining, next week at Whispering Pines then back at Pinehurst No. 6 to end the regular season.

Girls tennis edges Hoke County 5-4

The Scotland High School girls tennis team edged Hoke County 5-4 on Monday.

Laura Wlodarczak, Olivia Aiken and Samantha Collard each earned singles wins, while Morgan Stewart and Aiken along with Maegan Gunnells and Collard each paired to notch doubles wins.

Gunnells, Valeria Carranza, and Stewart had singles losses to the Lady Bucks, while Carranza and Wlodarczak lost as a doubles team.

The Lady Scots will now travel to face Pinecrest on Thursday.

