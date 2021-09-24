Roundup: Lady Scots win 3-0 against Hoke County

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team defeated Hoke County 3-0 Thursday.

The Lady Scots won the first set and second sets 25-5, then took the third set 25-18.

“The first two sets looked really good tonight,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “Our serving held Hoke to a place where they couldn’t get into an offense. In the third set our girls got lazy and allowed Hoke back in it. We missed six serves in the last set that gave Hoke a chance and we were all over the place.”

Freshman Addison Johnson led Scotland with 11 kills, while junior Jenna Luquer and senior Kate Carter each had seven kills.

Defensively, Carter had five digs, while senior Kamdyn Morgan had three.

As a team, Scotland combined for 16 total service aces.

“I was hoping by now we would have developed more of a killer mentality to come out and finish a match after winning the first two sets big, but we just aren’t there yet,” Pearce said.

The win improves Scotland to 11-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

The Lady Scots will host Southern Lee on Tuesday.

Scotland boys soccer suffers losses to Pinecrest, Lee County

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team suffered back-to-back losses this week, falling 9-1 to Pinecrest Monday and 9-0 to Lee County Thursday night.

Against the Patriots, Pinecrest scored first but the Scots equalized shortly thereafter with a goal from senior Reid Callahan off a corner kick by junior Cole Hamilton. Pinecrest then outscored Scotland 8-0 the rest of the game.

“Our defensive backline worked very hard,” said head coach David Wright. “They stayed focused, they did a great job tackling without creating fouls, winning headers, using speed to win balls and pushing offensive players off the ball.”

Senior goalkeeper Gavin Stanley made 21 saves.

Against the Yellow Jackets, Scotland conceded eight goals in the first half and then one more 10 minutes into the second half to trigger the state’s nine-goal mercy rule.

The Scots are now 2-9 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

Next up, the team hosts Richmond on Monday.

Girls tennis falls to Union Pines

The Scotland girls tennis team lost 9-0 to Union Pines Thursday.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.