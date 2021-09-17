Roundup: Lady Scots bounce back at Lee County

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Lee County 3-1 on the road Thursday night.

The Lady Scots dropped the first set to the Yellow Jackets 25-23, but managed to pull out each of the next three sets — 25-22, 25-21 and 25-12.

“We really struggled getting goint tonight,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “We played like we were just going through the motions and not actually fighting to play. We watched a lot of balls fall that should have been played. Once we finally got into a rhythm and played the game like we are supposed to, things started going our way.”

Senior hitters Kate Carter and Angelle Norton combined for 30 kills between the two of them.

Senior setters Kamdyn Morgan and Olivia Hyatt racked up the assists. Morgan finished with 23, while Hyatt had 16.

Senior Raven Taylor had 18 digs on the backline to lead the Lady Scots, while Morgan added 10 and senior Taylor Waitley had nine.

Next up, Scotland will host rival Richmond on Tuesday.

Scots earn 2-1 win at West Columbus

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team defeated West Columbus 2-1 Wednesday night on the road.

Junior Scotty Boone scored the Scots’ first goal inside the first 13 minutes.

West Columbus pulled level in the second half. With about 20 minutes to go, Wright said a giveaway on the backline allowed the Vikings to capitalize and equalize 1-1.

“After the (first) goal, our midfield lost possession and the defensive line broke down,” said head coach David Wright.

Boone scored the game-winner, his second goal of the game, in the final 15 minutes off an assist from senior Reid Callahan.

The win improves the Scots to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Next, Scotland will host Pinecrest on Monday.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.