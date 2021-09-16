Scots open conference play at Hoke County

Non-conference play for the Scotland High School varsity football team is in the rearview mirror and six games against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents lay in front of it.

That starts Friday night, as the Fighting Scots travel to face Hoke County. So far, Scotland is 3-1 with its lone loss coming to Hoggard on Aug. 27.

“I’m fairly pleased with where we are but also feel like we are nowhere near a finished product,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “We are still trying to find an offensive identity but I think we are getting there. Obviously, I wish we were undefeated but we learned a lot about ourselves in our loss.”

After defeating Marlboro County last week, Scotland has been using this week to work on “little things,” while adding some wrinkles to the fold for it to use in conference play.

“We have also been working hard on some special teams aspects that I haven’t been that pleased with — punt snaps, PAT protection and blocking on kickoff returns,” Bailey said.

Starting quarterback sophomore Carter Revelle went out of last week’s game against the Bulldogs while dealing with cramps. Bailey said Revelle has been “fine” this week and will play against the Bucks.

“We have been working on ideas to keep this from happening again,” Bailey said. “He has taken measures to reduce his chances of getting that dehydrated again.”

Hoke County has had a hot-and-cold start to its season. The Bucks are 2-2 and opened the season with two wins, outscoring their opponents 84-0. However, in their two losses since then, they have been outscored 56-0.

It remains to be seen which Hoke team the Scots will see Friday night.

The Bucks’ spread offense likes to run the ball and is led by athletic dual-threat quarterback junior Warren Avery. While Avery can throw the ball (126 passing yards and two touchdowns), he does most of his damage on the ground as the team’s leading rusher. He’s carried the ball 38 times for 213 yards and six touchdowns through four games so far.

“(Avery) is probably the best athlete in the conference,” Bailey said. “We have to contain him.”

The Bucks also have two other ball carriers in Devontre Daniels and Ethan Wallace who have also each amassed about 200 rushing yards this season.

Kamonte Williams has been Avery’s primary target through the air, catching 11 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

“(Williams) is a very gifted receiver and return guy,” Bailey said.

Hoke lines up in a 3-4 defensively, according to Bailey, and are led by Isaiah Campbell and Aaron Johnson at the point of attack along the defensive line. Campbell is third on the team in total tackles, while Johnson is tied for second in tackles-for-loss.

Linebacker/safety Matthew Leach leads the Bucks in total tackles (20) and tackles-for-loss (5.0). In the secondary, safety Bradley Thompson has the team’s lone interception.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Raz Autry Stadium in Raeford. Tickets can be purchased at the link for $7 each and will not be sold at the gate.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.